New Strong Buy Stocks for December 14th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today: 

Sanmina (SANM - Free Report) : This San Jose, California-Based company which is engaged in providing electronics contract manufacturing services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.

AngloGold Ashanti (AU - Free Report) : This Johannesburg, South Africa-based independent global gold mining company with mines and exploration projects across Continental Africa, South Africa, Americas and Australasia, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.

BCB Bancorp NJ (BCBP - Free Report) : This state-chartered community-oriented financial institution that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

WPP (WPP - Free Report) : This marketing communications services company that provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 day.

Lakeland Financial (LKFN - Free Report) : This bank holding company engaged in general banking business, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.0% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


