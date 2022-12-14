We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 14th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Sanmina (SANM - Free Report) : This San Jose, California-Based company which is engaged in providing electronics contract manufacturing services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.
Sanmina Corporation Price and Consensus
Sanmina Corporation price-consensus-chart | Sanmina Corporation Quote
AngloGold Ashanti (AU - Free Report) : This Johannesburg, South Africa-based independent global gold mining company with mines and exploration projects across Continental Africa, South Africa, Americas and Australasia, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.
AngloGold Ashanti Limited Price and Consensus
AngloGold Ashanti Limited price-consensus-chart | AngloGold Ashanti Limited Quote
BCB Bancorp NJ (BCBP - Free Report) : This state-chartered community-oriented financial institution that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
BCB Bancorp, Inc. NJ Price and Consensus
BCB Bancorp, Inc. NJ price-consensus-chart | BCB Bancorp, Inc. NJ Quote
WPP (WPP - Free Report) : This marketing communications services company that provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 day.
WPP PLC Price and Consensus
WPP PLC price-consensus-chart | WPP PLC Quote
Lakeland Financial (LKFN - Free Report) : This bank holding company engaged in general banking business, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.0% over the last 60 days.
Lakeland Financial Corporation Price and Consensus
Lakeland Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Lakeland Financial Corporation Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.