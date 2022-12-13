In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 13th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 13th:
F.N.B. Corporation (FNB - Free Report) : This financial holding company for First National Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.7%, compared with the industry average of nearly 2%.
Repsol, S.A. (REPYY - Free Report) : This integrated energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.6%, compared with the industry average of 3.4%.
Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ - Free Report) : This holding company of Umpqua Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.6%, compared with the industry average of 2.4%.
