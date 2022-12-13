Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 13th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 13th:

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS - Free Report) : This automotive systems and components company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55% over the last 60 days.

China Automotive Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

China Automotive Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

China Automotive Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | China Automotive Systems, Inc. Quote

China Automotive’s shares gained 58.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

China Automotive Systems, Inc. Price

China Automotive Systems, Inc. Price

China Automotive Systems, Inc. price | China Automotive Systems, Inc. Quote

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (WTKWY - Free Report) : This professional information, software solutions, and services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Wolters Kluwer NV Price and Consensus

Wolters Kluwer NV Price and Consensus

Wolters Kluwer NV price-consensus-chart | Wolters Kluwer NV Quote

Wolters Kluwer’s shares gained 9.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Wolters Kluwer NV Price

Wolters Kluwer NV Price

Wolters Kluwer NV price | Wolters Kluwer NV Quote

Bank7 Corp. (BSVN - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Bank7 has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Bank7 Corp. Price and Consensus

Bank7 Corp. Price and Consensus

Bank7 Corp. price-consensus-chart | Bank7 Corp. Quote

Bank7’s shares gained 10.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Bank7 Corp. Price

Bank7 Corp. Price

Bank7 Corp. price | Bank7 Corp. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Wolters Kluwer NV (WTKWY) - free report >>

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS) - free report >>

Bank7 Corp. (BSVN) - free report >>

Published in

finance