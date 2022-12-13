In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 13th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 13th:
China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS - Free Report) : This automotive systems and components company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55% over the last 60 days.
China Automotive’s shares gained 58.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Wolters Kluwer N.V. (WTKWY - Free Report) : This professional information, software solutions, and services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.
Wolters Kluwer’s shares gained 9.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Bank7 Corp. (BSVN - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Bank7 has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
Bank7’s shares gained 10.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
