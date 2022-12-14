In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 14th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 14th:
Axa (AXAHY - Free Report) : This international group of insurance and related financial services companies which operates in 50 countries, principally Western Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific area, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.56%, compared with the industry average of 2.05%.
First Busey (BUSE - Free Report) : This Urbana, Illinois-based financial holding company which is engaged primarily in commercial, retail and correspondent banking and provides trust services, insurance services, and travel services,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 2.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.64%, compared with the industry average of 2.96%.
BCB Bancorp NJ (BCBP - Free Report) : This state-chartered community-oriented financial institution that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 9.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.41%, compared with the industry average of 2.48%.
