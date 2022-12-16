We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 16th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Veritiv (VRTV - Free Report) : This North American business-to-business distribution solutions company that provides packaging, print and print management, publishing, supply chain, facility and logistics solutions that span the entire lifecycle of core business operations, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.
ESCO Technologies (ESE - Free Report) : This energy information company that produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
Amalgamated Financial (AMAL - Free Report) : This New York-based full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust that provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers products and services to both commercial and retail customers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 day.
Interactive Brokers (IBKR - Free Report) : This automated global electronic market maker and broker that specializes in routing orders, besides executing and processing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds and mutual funds on more than 150 electronic exchanges and market centres worldwide, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
Esquire Financial (ESQ - Free Report) : This bank holding company that provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.0% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.