Best Momentum Stock to Buy for December 15th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 15th:
Wolters Kluwer (WTKWY - Free Report) : This leading global information services and publishing company that provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.
Wolters Kluwer’s shares gained 10.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Shore Bancshares (SHBI - Free Report) : This bank holding company that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
Shore Bancshares’s shares gained 3.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
CF Bankshares (CFBK - Free Report) : This bank holding company that provides various banking products and services in the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.0% over the last 60 days.
CF Bankshares’s shares gained 11.0% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
