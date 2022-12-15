Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for December 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 15th:

Wolters Kluwer (WTKWY - Free Report) : This leading global information services and publishing company that provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Wolters Kluwer’s shares gained 10.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Shore Bancshares (SHBI - Free Report) : This bank holding company that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Shore Bancshares’s shares gained 3.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

CF Bankshares (CFBK - Free Report) : This bank holding company that provides various banking products and services in the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.0% over the last 60 days.

CF Bankshares’s shares gained 11.0% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


