Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for December 19th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (ARGO - Free Report) : This underwriter of specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI - Free Report) : This gold producer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU - Free Report) : This gold mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS - Free Report) : This automotive systems and components company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55% over the last 60 days.

Ladder Capital Corp (LADR - Free Report) : This commercial real estate management trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


Published in

reit