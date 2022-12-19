We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 19th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (ARGO - Free Report) : This underwriter of specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.
Gold Fields Limited (GFI - Free Report) : This gold producer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.
AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU - Free Report) : This gold mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.
China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS - Free Report) : This automotive systems and components company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55% over the last 60 days.
Ladder Capital Corp (LADR - Free Report) : This commercial real estate management trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.