In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
OI Glass, Inc. (OI) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
OI Glass, Inc. (OI) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 16th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 16th:
Veritiv (VRTV - Free Report) : This North American business-to-business distribution solutions company that provides packaging, print and print management, publishing, supply chain, facility and logistics solutions that span the entire lifecycle of core business operations, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.
Veritiv Corporation Price and Consensus
Veritiv Corporation price-consensus-chart | Veritiv Corporation Quote
Veritiv has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.68 compared with 17.97 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Veritiv Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Veritiv Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Veritiv Corporation Quote
OI Glass (OI - Free Report) : This company which is the largest manufacturer of glass containers in the world, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.74% over the last 60 days.
OI Glass, Inc. Price and Consensus
OI Glass, Inc. price-consensus-chart | OI Glass, Inc. Quote
OI Glass has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.36 compared with 17.97 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
OI Glass, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
OI Glass, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | OI Glass, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.