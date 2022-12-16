In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC) - free report >>
United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC) - free report >>
United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) - free report >>
Image: Shutterstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 16th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 16th:
Hanmi Financial (HAFC - Free Report) : This bank holding company which is one of the leading banks providing services to the multi-ethnic communities of Southern California with full-service offices, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.
Hanmi Financial Corporation Price and Consensus
Hanmi Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Hanmi Financial Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.06%, compared with the industry average of 2.44%.
Hanmi Financial Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Hanmi Financial Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Hanmi Financial Corporation Quote
TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST - Free Report) : This federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6.4% over the last 60 days.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY Price and Consensus
TrustCo Bank Corp NY price-consensus-chart | TrustCo Bank Corp NY Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.85%, compared with the industry average of 2.48%.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Yield (TTM)
TrustCo Bank Corp NY dividend-yield-ttm | TrustCo Bank Corp NY Quote
United Bankshares (UBSI - Free Report) : This bank holding company that primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.3% over the last 60 days.
United Bankshares, Inc. Price and Consensus
United Bankshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | United Bankshares, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.67%, compared with the industry average of 2.10%.
United Bankshares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
United Bankshares, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | United Bankshares, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens