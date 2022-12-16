Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 16th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 16th:

Hanmi Financial (HAFC - Free Report) : This bank holding company which is one of the leading banks providing services to the multi-ethnic communities of Southern California with full-service offices, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Hanmi Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

Hanmi Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

Hanmi Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Hanmi Financial Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.06%, compared with the industry average of 2.44%.

Hanmi Financial Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Hanmi Financial Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Hanmi Financial Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Hanmi Financial Corporation Quote

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST - Free Report) : This federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6.4% over the last 60 days.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Price and Consensus

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Price and Consensus

TrustCo Bank Corp NY price-consensus-chart | TrustCo Bank Corp NY Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.85%, compared with the industry average of 2.48%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Yield (TTM)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Yield (TTM)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY dividend-yield-ttm | TrustCo Bank Corp NY Quote

United Bankshares (UBSI - Free Report) : This bank holding company that primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.3% over the last 60 days.

United Bankshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

United Bankshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

United Bankshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | United Bankshares, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.67%, compared with the industry average of 2.10%.

United Bankshares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

United Bankshares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

United Bankshares, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | United Bankshares, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC) - free report >>

United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) - free report >>

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) - free report >>

Published in

dividend-stocks dividend-yield finance