Best Momentum Stock to Buy for December 16th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 16th:
OI Glass (OI - Free Report) : This company which is the largest manufacturer of glass containers in the world, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.
OI Glass’s shares gained 23.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
ESCO Technologies (ESE - Free Report) : This energy information company that produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.0% over the last 60 days.
ESCO Technologies’s shares gained 10.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Veritiv (VRTV - Free Report) : This North American business-to-business distribution solutions company that provides packaging, print and print management, publishing, supply chain, facility and logistics solutions that span the entire lifecycle of core business operations, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.
Veritiv’s shares gained 14.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
