Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for December 16th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 16th:

OI Glass (OI - Free Report) : This company which is the largest manufacturer of glass containers in the world, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

OI Glass, Inc. Price and Consensus

OI Glass, Inc. Price and Consensus

OI Glass, Inc. price-consensus-chart | OI Glass, Inc. Quote

OI Glass’s shares gained 23.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

OI Glass, Inc. Price

OI Glass, Inc. Price

OI Glass, Inc. price | OI Glass, Inc. Quote

ESCO Technologies (ESE - Free Report) : This energy information company that produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.0% over the last 60 days.

ESCO Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus

ESCO Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus

ESCO Technologies Inc. price-consensus-chart | ESCO Technologies Inc. Quote

ESCO Technologies’s shares gained 10.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

ESCO Technologies Inc. Price

ESCO Technologies Inc. Price

ESCO Technologies Inc. price | ESCO Technologies Inc. Quote

Veritiv (VRTV - Free Report) : This North American business-to-business distribution solutions company that provides packaging, print and print management, publishing, supply chain, facility and logistics solutions that span the entire lifecycle of core business operations, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

Veritiv Corporation Price and Consensus

Veritiv Corporation Price and Consensus

Veritiv Corporation price-consensus-chart | Veritiv Corporation Quote

Veritiv’s shares gained 14.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Veritiv Corporation Price

Veritiv Corporation Price

Veritiv Corporation price | Veritiv Corporation Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


OI Glass, Inc. (OI) - free report >>

ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) - free report >>

Veritiv Corporation (VRTV) - free report >>

Published in

construction