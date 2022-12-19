Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 19th:

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (ARGO - Free Report) : This underwriter of specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.9%.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI - Free Report) : This gold producer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU - Free Report) : This gold mining company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

