Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 19th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 19:

CI Financial Corp. (CIXX - Free Report) : This publicly owned asset management holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

CI Financial Corp. Price and Consensus

CI Financial Corp. Price and Consensus

CI Financial Corp. price-consensus-chart | CI Financial Corp. Quote

CI Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.22, compared with 8.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score  of A.

CI Financial Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

CI Financial Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

CI Financial Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | CI Financial Corp. Quote

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (FLXS - Free Report) : This manufacturer of upholstered furniture carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Flexsteel Industries, Inc. Quote

Flexsteel has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.49, compared with 13.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Flexsteel Industries, Inc. Quote

Terex Corporation (TEX - Free Report) : This aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

Terex Corporation Price and Consensus

Terex Corporation Price and Consensus

Terex Corporation price-consensus-chart | Terex Corporation Quote

Terex has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.08, compared with 15.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Terex Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Terex Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Terex Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Terex Corporation Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Terex Corporation (TEX) - free report >>

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (FLXS) - free report >>

CI Financial Corp. (CIXX) - free report >>

Published in

finance