New Strong Buy Stocks for December 20th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Alexander’s, Inc. (ALX - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
National Bankshares, Inc. (NKSH - Free Report) : This bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NREF - Free Report) : This real estate finance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.
Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN - Free Report) : This insurance company which provides a suite of annuities to retail investors has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT - Free Report) : This company that provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services to the oil and gas sector has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.