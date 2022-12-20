Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for December 20th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Alexander’s, Inc. (ALX - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

National Bankshares, Inc. (NKSH - Free Report) : This bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NREF - Free Report) : This real estate finance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN - Free Report) : This insurance company which provides a suite of annuities to retail investors has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT - Free Report) : This company that provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services to the oil and gas sector has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


