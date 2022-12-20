Back to top

Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 20th:

Alexander’s, Inc. (ALX - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.9%, compared with the industry average of 4.4%.

National Bankshares, Inc. (NKSH - Free Report) : This bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of nearly 4%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NREF - Free Report) : This real estate finance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.5%, compared with the industry average of 11.2%.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


