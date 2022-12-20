Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 20th:

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN - Free Report) : This insurance company which provides a suite of annuities to retail investors has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Jackson’s shares gained 7.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX - Free Report) : This telecommunications services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

America Movil’s shares gained 4.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI - Free Report) : This diversified industrial company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Hillenbrand’s shares gained 5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

