Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 20th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 20th:
Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN - Free Report) : This insurance company which provides a suite of annuities to retail investors has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
Jackson Financial Inc. Price and Consensus
Jackson Financial Inc. price-consensus-chart | Jackson Financial Inc. Quote
Jackson’s shares gained 7.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Jackson Financial Inc. Price
Jackson Financial Inc. price | Jackson Financial Inc. Quote
America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX - Free Report) : This telecommunications services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.
America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Price and Consensus
America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. price-consensus-chart | America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Quote
America Movil’s shares gained 4.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Price
America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. price | America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Quote
Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI - Free Report) : This diversified industrial company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
Hillenbrand Inc Price and Consensus
Hillenbrand Inc price-consensus-chart | Hillenbrand Inc Quote
Hillenbrand’s shares gained 5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Hillenbrand Inc Price
Hillenbrand Inc price | Hillenbrand Inc Quote
