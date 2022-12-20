Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 20:

Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT - Free Report) : This company that provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services to the oil and gas sector carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.

Liberty Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.72, compared with 28.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score  of B.

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN - Free Report) : This insurance company which provides a suite of annuities to retail investors carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Jackson Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.27, compared with 8.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Allianz SE (ALIZY - Free Report) : This insurance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

Allianz has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.45, compared with 17.32 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


