New Strong Buy Stocks for December 21st
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
BHP Group Limited (BHP - Free Report) : This resources company that operates in Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC - Free Report) : This business development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
Caterpillar Inc. (CAT - Free Report) : This manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.
Commercial Metals Company (CMC - Free Report) : This steel and metal products company, and related materials and services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL - Free Report) : This specialty insurance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.