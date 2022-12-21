Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for December 21st

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

BHP Group Limited (BHP - Free Report) : This resources company that operates in Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR Quote

Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC - Free Report) : This business development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Hercules Capital, Inc. Price and Consensus

Hercules Capital, Inc. Price and Consensus

Hercules Capital, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hercules Capital, Inc. Quote

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT - Free Report) : This manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Caterpillar Inc. Price and Consensus

Caterpillar Inc. Price and Consensus

Caterpillar Inc. price-consensus-chart | Caterpillar Inc. Quote

Commercial Metals Company (CMC - Free Report) : This steel and metal products company, and related materials and services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

Commercial Metals Company Price and Consensus

Commercial Metals Company Price and Consensus

Commercial Metals Company price-consensus-chart | Commercial Metals Company Quote

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL - Free Report) : This specialty insurance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) - free report >>

BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (BHP) - free report >>

Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) - free report >>

Commercial Metals Company (CMC) - free report >>

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) - free report >>

Published in

construction finance