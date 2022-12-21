Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 21st

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 21st:

BHP Group Limited (BHP - Free Report) : This resources company that operates in Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR Dividend Yield (TTM)

BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR Dividend Yield (TTM)

BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR dividend-yield-ttm | BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR Quote

Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC - Free Report) : This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Hercules Capital, Inc. Price and Consensus

Hercules Capital, Inc. Price and Consensus

Hercules Capital, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hercules Capital, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11%, compared with the industry average of 10.6%.

Hercules Capital, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Hercules Capital, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Hercules Capital, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Hercules Capital, Inc. Quote

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT - Free Report) : This manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Caterpillar Inc. Price and Consensus

Caterpillar Inc. Price and Consensus

Caterpillar Inc. price-consensus-chart | Caterpillar Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.1%, compared with the industry average of 1.4%.

Caterpillar Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Caterpillar Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Caterpillar Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Caterpillar Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) - free report >>

BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (BHP) - free report >>

Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) - free report >>

Published in

construction finance