Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 21st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 21st:
BHP Group Limited (BHP - Free Report) : This resources company that operates in Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC - Free Report) : This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11%, compared with the industry average of 10.6%.
Caterpillar Inc. (CAT - Free Report) : This manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.1%, compared with the industry average of 1.4%.
