Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 21st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 21st:
Caterpillar Inc. (CAT - Free Report) : This manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.
Caterpillar’s shares gained 36.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Commercial Metals Company (CMC - Free Report) : This steel and metal products company, and related materials and services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.
Commercial Metals’ shares gained 29.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL - Free Report) : This specialty insurance company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.
Kinsale Capital’s shares gained 7.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
