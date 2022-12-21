In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 21st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 21st:
Terex Corporation (TEX - Free Report) : This aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.
Terex has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.34, compared with 15.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Jabil Inc. (JBL - Free Report) : This company which provides manufacturing services and solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.
Jabil has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.30, compared with 10.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
CI Financial Corp. (CIXX - Free Report) : This publicly owned asset management holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.
CI Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.14, compared with 8.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
