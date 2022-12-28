We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 27th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Par Pacific (PARR - Free Report) : This Houston, Texas-based company that manages and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.7% over the last 60 days.
ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust which is primarily focused on originating, holding and managing commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.2% over the last 60 days.
Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM - Free Report) : This company which is a designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.
BHP Group Limited (BHP - Free Report) : This company which is amongst the world's largest diversified resource companies with operations across several continents with a market capitalization of around $221 billion, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
Myers Industries (MYE - Free Report) : This company which is an international manufacturer of polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 day.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.