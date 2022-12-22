Back to top

Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 22nd

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 22nd:

NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG - Free Report) : This integrated power company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.5% over the last 60 days.

NRG has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.82, compared with 76.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score  of A.

Sanmina Corporation (SANM - Free Report) : This integrated manufacturing solutions and components, products and repair company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.

Sanmina has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.44, compared with 10.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


