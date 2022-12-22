In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 22nd
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 22nd:
NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG - Free Report) : This integrated power company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.5% over the last 60 days.
NRG has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.82, compared with 76.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Sanmina Corporation (SANM - Free Report) : This integrated manufacturing solutions and components, products and repair company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.
Sanmina has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.44, compared with 10.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
