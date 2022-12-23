In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 23rd
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 23rd:
CI Financial (CIXX - Free Report) : This Toronto, Canada-based company which offer asset management and wealth management advisory services, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.
CI Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.28 compared with 8.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Centrica (CPYYY - Free Report) : This growing energy company which secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses in the UK, North America and Europe, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.8% over the last 60 days.
Centrica has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.66 compared with 13.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
AAR(AIR - Free Report) : This company that provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.
AAR has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.88 compared with 41.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
