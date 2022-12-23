Back to top

Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 23rd:

WhiteHorse Finance (WHF - Free Report) : This Miami, United States-based business development company which focuses on originating loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11.60%, compared with the industry average of 10.55%.

Alexander's (ALX - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust which is engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.13%, compared with the industry average of 4.57%.

Consol Energy (CEIX - Free Report) : This Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based company which is a producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 13.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.92%, compared with the industry average of 3.84%.

