Best Momentum Stock to Buy for December 23rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 23rd:
Centrica (CPYYY - Free Report) : This growing energy company which secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses in the UK, North America and Europe, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.0% over the last 60 days.
Centrica’s shares gained 41.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Veritiv (VRTV - Free Report) : This Atlanta, Georgia-based company which operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.
Veritiv’s shares gained 34.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
AAR (AIR - Free Report) : This company that provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.
AAR’s shares gained 20.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
