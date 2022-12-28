We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Bull of the Day: Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)
The Zacks Industrial Products sector has performed relatively well in 2022, down roughly 12% and outpacing the S&P 500.
A behemoth in the realm, Caterpillar (CAT - Free Report) has seen its near-term earnings outlook improve over the last several months, landing the stock into the highly-coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Caterpillar is the world’s largest construction-equipment manufacturer. We see its iconic yellow machines at nearly every construction site.
Let’s take a closer look at how the company currently stacks up.
Strong Share Performance
CAT shares have been notably strong in 2022, up more than 15% and crushing the S&P 500’s performance.
Undoubtedly a major positive, shares are inching toward all-time highs. Stocks making new highs tend to make even higher highs, especially when positive earnings estimate revisions roll in from analysts.
Solid Growth Outlook & Quarterly Performance
Caterpillar has a strong growth profile, with earnings and revenue forecasted to soar 28% and 15.2% in FY22, respectively.
In addition, the company has been on a strong earnings streak, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate in ten consecutive quarters.
Just in its latest release, the company registered a 24% bottom-line beat paired with a 4.5% sales surprise.
Consistent Dividends
For the cherry on top, Caterpillar is a Dividend Aristocrat; 2022 marked the company’s 29th consecutive year of increased dividend payouts.
Caterpillar’s annual dividend currently yields 2%, modestly higher than its Zacks sector average. Impressively, CAT has grown its payout by 9% over the last five years.
Bottom Line
Investors can implement a stellar strategy to find expected winners by taking advantage of the Zacks Rank – one of the most powerful market tools that provides a massive edge.
Additionally, the top 5% of all stocks receive the highly coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). These stocks should outperform the market more than any other rank.
Caterpillar (CAT - Free Report) would be an excellent stock for investors to keep on their watchlists, as displayed by its Zack Rank #1 (Strong Buy).