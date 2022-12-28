Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 28th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 28th:

Inter Parfums (IPAR - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution and marketing of a wide range of fragrances and related products, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Inter Parfums has a PEG ratio of 1.93 compared with 2.12 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Marine Harvest ASA (MHGVY - Free Report) : This Bergen, Norway-based seafood company which is also a producer of Atlantic salmon, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.0% over the last 60 days.

Marine Harvest ASA has a PEG ratio of 0.47 compared with 2.35 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Hudson Technologies (HDSN - Free Report) : This company which is a leading provider of innovative solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.

Hudson Technologies has a PEG ratio of 0.15 compared with 0.42 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

