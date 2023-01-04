Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 3rd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today: 

Dorian LPG (LPG - Free Report) : This liquefied petroleum gas shipping company which owns and operates Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs) worldwide, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 52.5% over the last 60 day.

Dorian LPG Ltd. Price and Consensus

Dorian LPG Ltd. Price and Consensus

Dorian LPG Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Dorian LPG Ltd. Quote

Ranger Energy Services (RNGR - Free Report) : This Houston-based company that provides well service rigs and services primarily in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.0% over the last 60 days.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Quote

CECO Environmental (CECO - Free Report) : This company which manufactures and sells fibre bed mist eliminators to the chemical, printing, plating, power generation, food processing, waste incineration and textile industries primarily in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.

ECO Environmental Corp. Price and Consensus

CECO Environmental Corp. Price and Consensus

CECO Environmental Corp. price-consensus-chart | CECO Environmental Corp. Quote

BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC - Free Report) : This externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company that focuses on middle-market lending, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.0% over the last 60 days.

BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. Price and Consensus

BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. Price and Consensus

BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. price-consensus-chart | BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. Quote

Bandwidth (BAND - Free Report) : This company that operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Bandwidth Inc. Price and Consensus

Bandwidth Inc. Price and Consensus

Bandwidth Inc. price-consensus-chart | Bandwidth Inc. Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO) - free report >>

BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. (TCPC) - free report >>

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) - free report >>

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (RNGR) - free report >>

Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) - free report >>

Published in

communications finance industrial-products oil-energy transportation