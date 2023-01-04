We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 3rd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Dorian LPG (LPG - Free Report) : This liquefied petroleum gas shipping company which owns and operates Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs) worldwide, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 52.5% over the last 60 day.
Dorian LPG Ltd. Price and Consensus
Dorian LPG Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Dorian LPG Ltd. Quote
Ranger Energy Services (RNGR - Free Report) : This Houston-based company that provides well service rigs and services primarily in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.0% over the last 60 days.
Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Price and Consensus
Ranger Energy Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Quote
CECO Environmental (CECO - Free Report) : This company which manufactures and sells fibre bed mist eliminators to the chemical, printing, plating, power generation, food processing, waste incineration and textile industries primarily in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.
ECO Environmental Corp. Price and Consensus
CECO Environmental Corp. price-consensus-chart | CECO Environmental Corp. Quote
BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC - Free Report) : This externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company that focuses on middle-market lending, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.0% over the last 60 days.
BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. Price and Consensus
BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. price-consensus-chart | BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. Quote
Bandwidth (BAND - Free Report) : This company that operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
Bandwidth Inc. Price and Consensus
Bandwidth Inc. price-consensus-chart | Bandwidth Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.