New Strong Buy Stocks for January 4th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
STAAR Surgical (STAA - Free Report) : This company which has evolved to become a developer, manufacturer and global distributor of products used by ophthalmologists and other eye care professionals to improve or correct vision in patients suffering from refractive conditions, cataracts and glaucoma, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.8% over the last 60 days.
Casey's General Stores (CASY - Free Report) : This convenience stores which offer a variety of food selection in 16 Midwestern states, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 day.
Gentherm (THRM - Free Report) : This company which develops and markets innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.0% over the last 60 days.
MP Materials (MP - Free Report) : This company which is the producer of rare earth materials principally in the Western Hemisphere, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.
United Therapeutics (UTHR - Free Report) : This biotechnology company which is engaged in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.