Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 4th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today: 

STAAR Surgical (STAA - Free Report) : This company which has evolved to become a developer, manufacturer and global distributor of products used by ophthalmologists and other eye care professionals to improve or correct vision in patients suffering from refractive conditions, cataracts and glaucoma, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.8% over the last 60 days.

STAAR Surgical Company Price and Consensus

STAAR Surgical Company Price and Consensus

STAAR Surgical Company price-consensus-chart | STAAR Surgical Company Quote

Casey's General Stores (CASY - Free Report) : This convenience stores which offer a variety of food selection in 16 Midwestern states, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 day.

Casey's General Stores, Inc. Price and Consensus

Casey's General Stores, Inc. Price and Consensus

Casey's General Stores, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Casey's General Stores, Inc. Quote

Gentherm (THRM - Free Report) : This company which develops and markets innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.0% over the last 60 days.

Gentherm Inc Price and Consensus

Gentherm Inc Price and Consensus

Gentherm Inc price-consensus-chart | Gentherm Inc Quote

MP Materials (MP - Free Report) : This company which is the producer of rare earth materials principally in the Western Hemisphere, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

MP Materials Corp. Price and Consensus

MP Materials Corp. Price and Consensus

MP Materials Corp. price-consensus-chart | MP Materials Corp. Quote

United Therapeutics (UTHR - Free Report) : This biotechnology company which is engaged in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

United Therapeutics Corporation Price and Consensus

United Therapeutics Corporation Price and Consensus

United Therapeutics Corporation price-consensus-chart | United Therapeutics Corporation Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) - free report >>

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) - free report >>

Gentherm Inc (THRM) - free report >>

STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) - free report >>

MP Materials Corp. (MP) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks industrial-products medical medical-devices retail