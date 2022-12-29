We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Bull of the Day: ADT (ADT)
The Zacks Rank helps investors uncover stocks with strong earnings trends. Just a quick peek at the Zacks Rank tells the earnings story. Stocks which are Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stocks have stronger earnings trends than most stocks in the market. This tool helped me uncover today’s Bull of the Day, ADT (ADT - Free Report) .
ADT is a well-known and trusted provider of security and home automation services. The company has a long history, dating back to 1874, of protecting homes and businesses from burglaries, fires, and other emergencies.
In recent years, ADT has continued to innovate and expand its offerings. In addition to traditional security services such as burglar alarms and fire alarms, the company now offers a range of home automation products such as smart thermostats, smart locks, and smart lighting systems. These products allow customers to control their homes remotely and monitor their energy usage.
ADT's services are available through a network of authorized dealers and installation professionals who work with customers to design custom security solutions. The company also has a 24/7 monitoring center that responds to emergencies and alerts customers when there is a problem.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
One of the key factors driving ADT's success is its strong brand recognition and customer loyalty. The company has a long history of providing reliable security services and has a reputation for excellent customer service. This has allowed ADT to attract and retain a large customer base, which has helped to drive growth and profitability.
Looking ahead, ADT is well-positioned to continue growing and expanding its business. The demand for home security and home automation products is expected to increase in the coming years, and ADT is well-positioned to meet this demand with its wide range of products and services.
The reason for the favorable Zacks Rank is that analysts have recently increased their earnings estimates for the current year and next year. The bullish moves have taken our Zacks Consensus Estimates for the current year from 17 cents to 51 cents while next year’s number is up from 27 cents to 78 cents.