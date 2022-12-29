Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 29th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 29th:

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (SPNS - Free Report) : This company that provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS - Free Report) : This specialty metals company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.1%, compared with the industry average of 1.9%.

