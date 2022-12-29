In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 29th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 29th:
Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (SPNS - Free Report) : This company that provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS - Free Report) : This specialty metals company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.1%, compared with the industry average of 1.9%.
