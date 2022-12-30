Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for December 30th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Immunocore Holdings plc (IMCR - Free Report) : This late-stage biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 56.1% over the last 60 days.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA - Free Report) : This reinsurance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA - Free Report) : This integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (ACR - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.2% over the last 60 days.

Vinci SA (VCISY - Free Report) : This company that operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


