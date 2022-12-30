We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 30th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Immunocore Holdings plc (IMCR - Free Report) : This late-stage biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 56.1% over the last 60 days.
Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus
Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR Quote
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA - Free Report) : This reinsurance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated Price and Consensus
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated Quote
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA - Free Report) : This integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Quote
ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (ACR - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.2% over the last 60 days.
ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. Price and Consensus
ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. price-consensus-chart | ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. Quote
Vinci SA (VCISY - Free Report) : This company that operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
Vinci SA Price and Consensus
Vinci SA price-consensus-chart | Vinci SA Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.