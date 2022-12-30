Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 30th

Here is a stock with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 30th:

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA - Free Report) : This reinsurance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated Dividend Yield (TTM)

