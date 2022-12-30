Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 30th

Here is a stock with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 30:

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA - Free Report) : This reinsurance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.

Reinsurance Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.35, compared with 17.01 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score  of A.

