Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today January 3rd:

Inter Parfums (IPAR - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution and marketing of a wide range of fragrances and related products, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Inter Parfums has a PEG ratio of 1.89 compared with 2.16 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Scorpio Tankers (STNG - Free Report) : This Monaco-based company which is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

Scorpio Tankers has a PEG ratio of 0.10 compared with 0.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Marine Harvest ASA (MHGVY - Free Report) : This Bergen, Norway-based seafood company which is also a producer of Atlantic salmon, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.0% over the last 60 days.

Marine Harvest ASA has a PEG ratio of 0.47 compared with 2.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

