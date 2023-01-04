In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) - free report >>
Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) - free report >>
Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 3rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 3rd:
Expedia Group (EXPE - Free Report) : This company which is one of the largest online travel companies in the world, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.
Expedia Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Expedia Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Expedia Group, Inc. Quote
Expedia Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.74 compared with 97.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Expedia Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Expedia Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Expedia Group, Inc. Quote
Ranger Energy Services (RNGR - Free Report) : This company which provides well service rigs and services primarily in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.0% over the last 60 days.
Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Price and Consensus
Ranger Energy Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Quote
Ranger Energy Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.68 compared with 33.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Ranger Energy Services, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Ranger Energy Services, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Quote
Dorian LPG (LPG - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG - Free Report) through its LPG tankers worldwide, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 52.5% over the last 60 days.
Dorian LPG Ltd. Price and Consensus
Dorian LPG Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Dorian LPG Ltd. Quote
Dorian LPG has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.73 compared with 9.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Dorian LPG Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)
Dorian LPG Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | Dorian LPG Ltd. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.