Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 3rd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 3rd:  

Expedia Group (EXPE - Free Report) : This company which is one of the largest online travel companies in the world, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

Expedia Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Expedia Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Expedia Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Expedia Group, Inc. Quote

Expedia Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.74 compared with 97.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Expedia Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Expedia Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Expedia Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Expedia Group, Inc. Quote

Ranger Energy Services (RNGR - Free Report) : This company which provides well service rigs and services primarily in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.0% over the last 60 days.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Quote

Ranger Energy Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.68 compared with 33.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Quote

Dorian LPG (LPG - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG - Free Report) through its LPG tankers worldwide, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 52.5% over the last 60 days.

Dorian LPG Ltd. Price and Consensus

Dorian LPG Ltd. Price and Consensus

Dorian LPG Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Dorian LPG Ltd. Quote

Dorian LPG has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.73 compared with 9.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Dorian LPG Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

Dorian LPG Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

Dorian LPG Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | Dorian LPG Ltd. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) - free report >>

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) - free report >>

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (RNGR) - free report >>

Published in

oil-energy retail transportation