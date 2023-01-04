In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for January 3rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 3rd:
Dorian LPG (LPG - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG - Free Report) through its LPG tankers worldwide, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 52.5% over the last 60 days.
Dorian LPG’s shares gained 36.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Axon Enterprise (AXON - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of conducted electrical weapons for the law enforcement, federal, military, corrections, private security and personal defense markets, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.0% over the last 60 days.
Axon Enterprise’s shares gained 43.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
NatWest Group (NWG - Free Report) : This banking and financial services company that provides personal and business banking, consumer loans, asset and invoice finances, commercial and residential mortgages, credit cards and financial planning services, as well as life, personal and income protection insurance, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.
NatWest Group’s shares gained 25.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.