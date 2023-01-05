In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 4th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today January 4th:
CECO Environmental (CECO - Free Report) : This company which manufactures and sells fiber bed mist eliminators to the chemical, printing, plating, power generation, food processing, waste incineration and textile industries primarily in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.
CECO Environmental has a PEG ratio of 1.07 compared with 1.34 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
ChampionX (CHX - Free Report) : This company which provides chemistry solutions and engineered equipment and technologies to companies drill for and produce oil and gas, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.
ChampionX has a PEG ratio of 0.41 compared with 6.01 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
e.l.f. Beauty (ELF - Free Report) : This Oakland -based cosmetic company that offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.
e.l.f. Beauty has a PEG ratio of 1.85 compared with 2.16 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
