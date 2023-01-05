Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 4th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today January 4th:

CECO Environmental (CECO - Free Report) : This company which manufactures and sells fiber bed mist eliminators to the chemical, printing, plating, power generation, food processing, waste incineration and textile industries primarily in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.

CECO Environmental Corp. Price and Consensus

CECO Environmental Corp. Price and Consensus

CECO Environmental Corp. price-consensus-chart | CECO Environmental Corp. Quote

CECO Environmental has a PEG ratio of 1.07 compared with 1.34 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

CECO Environmental Corp. PEG Ratio (TTM)

CECO Environmental Corp. PEG Ratio (TTM)

CECO Environmental Corp. peg-ratio-ttm | CECO Environmental Corp. Quote

ChampionX (CHX - Free Report) : This company which provides chemistry solutions and engineered equipment and technologies to companies drill for and produce oil and gas, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

ChampionX Corporation Price and Consensus

ChampionX Corporation Price and Consensus

ChampionX Corporation price-consensus-chart | ChampionX Corporation Quote

ChampionX has a PEG ratio of 0.41 compared with 6.01 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

ChampionX Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

ChampionX Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

ChampionX Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | ChampionX Corporation Quote

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF - Free Report) : This Oakland -based cosmetic company that offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.

e.l.f. Beauty Price and Consensus

e.l.f. Beauty Price and Consensus

e.l.f. Beauty price-consensus-chart | e.l.f. Beauty Quote

e.l.f. Beauty has a PEG ratio of 1.85 compared with 2.16 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

e.l.f. Beauty PEG Ratio (TTM)

e.l.f. Beauty PEG Ratio (TTM)

e.l.f. Beauty peg-ratio-ttm | e.l.f. Beauty Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO) - free report >>

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) - free report >>

ChampionX Corporation (CHX) - free report >>

Published in

construction consumer-staples