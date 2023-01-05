Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 4th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 4th:

BASF (BASFY - Free Report) : This world's leading chemical company which operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.95%, compared with the industry average of 1.85%.

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM - Free Report) : This company which produces gold with mining operations in Canada, Mexico and Finland, and exploration activities in Canada, Europe, Latin America and the United States, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing nearly 5.0% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.99%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

Cogent Communications (CCOI - Free Report) : This company which offers low-cost high-speed Internet access, private network services and colocation centre services with ultra-low latency data transmission, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing nearly 161.54% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.34%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

