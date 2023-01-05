In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for January 4th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 4th:
United Therapeutics (UTHR - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.
United Therapeutics’s shares gained 26.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Casey's General Stores (CASY - Free Report) : This convenience stores which offer a variety of food selection in 16 Midwestern states, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.0% over the last 60 days.
Casey's General Stores’s shares gained 8.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
