In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Novo Nordisk AS (NVO) - free report >>
SSE PLC (SSEZY) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Novo Nordisk AS (NVO) - free report >>
SSE PLC (SSEZY) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for January 5th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 5th:
Novo Nordisk (NVO - Free Report) : This global healthcare company which is a leader in the worldwide diabetes market and alsoa key playerin hemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, hormone replacement therapy and obesity, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yea rearnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
Novo Nordisk AS Price and Consensus
Novo Nordisk AS price-consensus-chart | Novo Nordisk AS Quote
Novo Nordisk’s shares gained 28.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Novo Nordisk AS Price
Novo Nordisk AS price | Novo Nordisk AS Quote
SSE (SSEZY - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom and Ireland, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
SSE PLC Price and Consensus
SSE PLC price-consensus-chart | SSE PLC Quote
SSE’s shares gained 12.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
SSE PLC Price
SSE PLC price | SSE PLC Quote
Liberty Energy (LBRT - Free Report) : This company which is a premier provider of hydraulic fracturing and other auxiliary services to onshore exploration and production (E&P) companies in North America, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.0% over the last 60 days.
Liberty Energy Inc. Price and Consensus
Liberty Energy Inc. price-consensus-chart | Liberty Energy Inc. Quote
Liberty Energy’s shares gained 33.6% over the last six month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Liberty Energy Inc. Price
Liberty Energy Inc. price | Liberty Energy Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.