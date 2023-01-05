Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for January 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 5th:

Novo Nordisk (NVO - Free Report) : This global healthcare company which is a leader in the worldwide diabetes market and alsoa key playerin hemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, hormone replacement therapy and obesity, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yea rearnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Novo Nordisk’s shares gained 28.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

SSE (SSEZY - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom and Ireland, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

SSE’s shares gained 12.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Liberty Energy (LBRT - Free Report) : This company which is a premier provider of hydraulic fracturing and other auxiliary services to onshore exploration and production (E&P) companies in North America, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.0% over the last 60 days.

Liberty Energy’s shares gained 33.6% over the last six month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

