Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 5th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 5th:  

Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG - Free Report) : This company which is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.0% over the last 60 days.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP Price and Consensus

Dynagas LNG Partners LP Price and Consensus

Dynagas LNG Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Dynagas LNG Partners LP Quote

Dynagas LNG Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.41 compared with 6.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP PE Ratio (TTM)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP PE Ratio (TTM)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP pe-ratio-ttm | Dynagas LNG Partners LP Quote

Liberty Energy (LBRT - Free Report) : This company which is a premier provider of hydraulic fracturing and other auxiliary services to onshore exploration and production (E&P) companies in North America, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.0% over the last 60 days.

Liberty Energy Inc. Price and Consensus

Liberty Energy Inc. Price and Consensus

Liberty Energy Inc. price-consensus-chart | Liberty Energy Inc. Quote

Liberty Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.70 compared with 31.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Liberty Energy Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Liberty Energy Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Liberty Energy Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Liberty Energy Inc. Quote

American Airlines (AAL - Free Report) : This company that provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo in major cities across the globe, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

American Airlines Group Inc. Price and Consensus

American Airlines Group Inc. Price and Consensus

American Airlines Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | American Airlines Group Inc. Quote

American Airlines has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.85 compared with 17.33 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

American Airlines Group Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

American Airlines Group Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

American Airlines Group Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | American Airlines Group Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) - free report >>

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) - free report >>

Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) - free report >>

Published in

oil-energy transportation