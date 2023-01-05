In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 5th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 5th:
Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG - Free Report) : This company which is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.0% over the last 60 days.
Dynagas LNG Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.41 compared with 6.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Liberty Energy (LBRT - Free Report) : This company which is a premier provider of hydraulic fracturing and other auxiliary services to onshore exploration and production (E&P) companies in North America, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.0% over the last 60 days.
Liberty Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.70 compared with 31.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
American Airlines (AAL - Free Report) : This company that provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo in major cities across the globe, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
American Airlines has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.85 compared with 17.33 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
