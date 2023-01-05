In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 5th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 5th:
SSE (SSEZY - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom and Ireland, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.30% over the last 60 days.
SSE PLC Price and Consensus
SSE PLC price-consensus-chart | SSE PLC Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.53%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.
SSE PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)
SSE PLC dividend-yield-ttm | SSE PLC Quote
SAP (SAP - Free Report) : This company which is one of the largest independent software vendors in the world and the leading provider of enterprise resource planning (ERP) software,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 0.9% over the last 60 days.
SAP SE Price and Consensus
SAP SE price-consensus-chart | SAP SE Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.92%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.
SAP SE Dividend Yield (TTM)
SAP SE dividend-yield-ttm | SAP SE Quote
Liberty Energy (LBRT - Free Report) : This company which is a premier provider of hydraulic fracturing and other auxiliary services to onshore exploration and production (E&P) companies in North America,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1.0% over the last 60 days.
Liberty Energy Inc. Price and Consensus
Liberty Energy Inc. price-consensus-chart | Liberty Energy Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.33%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.
Liberty Energy Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Liberty Energy Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Liberty Energy Inc. Quote
