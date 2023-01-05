Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 5th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 5th:

SSE (SSEZY - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom and Ireland, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.30% over the last 60 days.

SSE PLC Price and Consensus

SSE PLC Price and Consensus

SSE PLC price-consensus-chart | SSE PLC Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.53%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

SSE PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

SSE PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

SSE PLC dividend-yield-ttm | SSE PLC Quote

SAP (SAP - Free Report) : This company which is one of the largest independent software vendors in the world and the leading provider of enterprise resource planning (ERP) software,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 0.9% over the last 60 days.

SAP SE Price and Consensus

SAP SE Price and Consensus

SAP SE price-consensus-chart | SAP SE Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.92%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

SAP SE Dividend Yield (TTM)

SAP SE Dividend Yield (TTM)

SAP SE dividend-yield-ttm | SAP SE Quote

Liberty Energy (LBRT - Free Report) : This company which is a premier provider of hydraulic fracturing and other auxiliary services to onshore exploration and production (E&P) companies in North America,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1.0% over the last 60 days.

Liberty Energy Inc. Price and Consensus

Liberty Energy Inc. Price and Consensus

Liberty Energy Inc. price-consensus-chart | Liberty Energy Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.33%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

Liberty Energy Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Liberty Energy Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Liberty Energy Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Liberty Energy Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


SAP SE (SAP) - free report >>

SSE PLC (SSEZY) - free report >>

Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) - free report >>

Published in

computers dividend-stocks oil-energy