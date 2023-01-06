In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 6th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 6th:
J. Sainsbury (JSAIY - Free Report) : This company which is a leading UK-based food retailer with interests in financial services, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.0% over the last 60 days.
J. Sainsbury has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.65 compared with 15.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Bae Systems (BAESY - Free Report) : This global company which is engaged in the development, delivery and support of advanced defence and aerospace systems in the air, on land and at sea, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.
Bae Systems has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.13 compared with 42.0 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP - Free Report) : This company that provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo in major cities across the globe, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.0 compared with 18.13 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
