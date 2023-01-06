In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 6th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 6th:
ASE Technology (ASX - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.43%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP - Free Report) : This consumer-packaged goods company which is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.97%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.
Bae Systems (BAESY - Free Report) : This global company which is engaged in the development, delivery and support of advanced defence and aerospace systems in the air, on land and at sea,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.29%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.
