Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for January 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 6th:

Bae Systems (BAESY - Free Report) : This global company which is engaged in the development, delivery and support of advanced defense and aerospace systems in the air, on land and at sea, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Bae Systems PLC Price and Consensus

Bae Systems’s shares gained 9.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Bae Systems PLC Price

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP - Free Report) : This consumer-packaged goods company which is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

CocaCola Europacific Partners Price and Consensus

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s shares gained 25.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

CocaCola Europacific Partners Price

J. Sainsbury (JSAIY - Free Report) : This company which is a leading UK-based food retailer with interests in financial services, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

J. Sainsbury PLC Price and Consensus

J. Sainsbury’s shares gained 51.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

J. Sainsbury PLC Price

Published in

aerospace consumer-staples retail