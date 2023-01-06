In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for January 6th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 6th:
Bae Systems (BAESY - Free Report) : This global company which is engaged in the development, delivery and support of advanced defense and aerospace systems in the air, on land and at sea, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.
Bae Systems’s shares gained 9.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP - Free Report) : This consumer-packaged goods company which is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s shares gained 25.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
J. Sainsbury (JSAIY - Free Report) : This company which is a leading UK-based food retailer with interests in financial services, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.
J. Sainsbury’s shares gained 51.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
