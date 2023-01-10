We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 10th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
StoneCo (STNE - Free Report) : This financial technology solutions that offers end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce, across in-store, online and mobile channels, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.
JD.com (JD - Free Report) : This company that provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.
Vishay Intertechnology (VSH - Free Report) : This company which is a global manufacturer and supplier of semiconductors and passive components, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
Momo (MOMO - Free Report) : This Beijing-basedcompany that provides mobile social and entertainment platform primarily in China, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
Dr. Reddys Laboratories (RDY - Free Report) : This integrated global pharmaceutical company which is engaged in providing affordable and innovative medicines, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 day.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.-