Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 9th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today January 9th:
ChampionX (CHX - Free Report) : This company which provides chemistry solutions and engineered equipment and technologies to companies drill for and produce oil and gas, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.
ChampionX Corporation Price and Consensus
ChampionX Corporation price-consensus-chart | ChampionX Corporation Quote
ChampionX has a PEG ratio of 0.29 compared with 6.18 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
ChampionX Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
ChampionX Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | ChampionX Corporation Quote
Wolters Kluwer (WTKWY - Free Report) : This leading global information services and publishing company that provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.
Wolters Kluwer NV Price and Consensus
Wolters Kluwer NV price-consensus-chart | Wolters Kluwer NV Quote
Wolters Kluwer has a PEG ratio of 1.94 compared with 2.27 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Wolters Kluwer NV PEG Ratio (TTM)
Wolters Kluwer NV peg-ratio-ttm | Wolters Kluwer NV Quote
Jabil (JBL - Free Report) : This company which is one of the largest global suppliers of electronic manufacturing services that offers electronics design, production, product management and after-market services to customers catering to aerospace, automotive, computing, consumer, defense, industrial, instrumentation, medical, networking, peripherals, storage and telecommunications industries, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.
Jabil, Inc. Price and Consensus
Jabil, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Jabil, Inc. Quote
Jabil has a PEG ratio of 0.66 compared with 0.68 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Jabil, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Jabil, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Jabil, Inc. Quote
