Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 9th:  

Oportun Financial (OPRT - Free Report) : This community development financial institution that provides financial services primarily in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.6% over the last 60 days.

Oportun Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

Oportun Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.36 compared with 8.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Oportun Financial Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Eni (E - Free Report) : This company which is among the leading integrated energy players in the world with upstream operations including the exploitation and production of oil and natural gas resources, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.0% over the last 60 days.

Eni SpA Price and Consensus

Eni has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.74 compared with 6.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Eni SpA PE Ratio (TTM)

Stellantis (STLA - Free Report) : This automaker and a mobility provider which is engaged in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.1% over the last 60 days.

Stellantis N.V. Price and Consensus

Stellantis has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.94 compared with 18.54 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Stellantis N.V. PE Ratio (TTM)

