In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 9th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 9th:
Oportun Financial (OPRT - Free Report) : This community development financial institution that provides financial services primarily in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.6% over the last 60 days.
Oportun Financial Corporation Price and Consensus
Oportun Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Oportun Financial Corporation Quote
Oportun Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.36 compared with 8.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Oportun Financial Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Oportun Financial Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Oportun Financial Corporation Quote
Eni (E - Free Report) : This company which is among the leading integrated energy players in the world with upstream operations including the exploitation and production of oil and natural gas resources, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.0% over the last 60 days.
Eni SpA Price and Consensus
Eni SpA price-consensus-chart | Eni SpA Quote
Eni has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.74 compared with 6.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Eni SpA PE Ratio (TTM)
Eni SpA pe-ratio-ttm | Eni SpA Quote
Stellantis (STLA - Free Report) : This automaker and a mobility provider which is engaged in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.1% over the last 60 days.
Stellantis N.V. Price and Consensus
Stellantis N.V. price-consensus-chart | Stellantis N.V. Quote
Stellantis has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.94 compared with 18.54 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Stellantis N.V. PE Ratio (TTM)
Stellantis N.V. pe-ratio-ttm | Stellantis N.V. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.