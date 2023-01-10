Back to top

Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 9th:

Conagra Brands (CAG - Free Report) : This leading branded food company of North America which offers premium edible products, with refined focus on innovation, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.22%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

Southern Copper (SCCO - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 10.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.97%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

Campbell Soup (CPB - Free Report) : This company which is a worldwide manufacturer and marketer of high-quality, branded convenience food products, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.60%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

